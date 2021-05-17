Laurianna B. “Laurie” Sjogren, 95, St. Cloud

December 4, 1925 - May 16, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Laurianna B. “Laurie” Sjogren, age 95 of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Cherrywood Advanced Living in St. Cloud. Reverend Robert Rolfes will officiate. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Monday. Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Laurie was born December 4, 1925, in Freeport, to Anton and Sophia (Beste) Schulte. She married Gene Sjogren at Sacred Heart Church in Freeport on June 6, 1950; residing in St. Cloud her entire married life.

Laurie graduated from College of St. Catherine’s School of Nursing in May 1946. She was employed at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for 33 years as a Registered Nurse Manager in gerontology; board certified in gerontology.

In retirement, Laurie was an active volunteer. She served up to 12 years on several boards including: the Whitney Senior Center, American Red Cross, Good Shepherd Foundation, Stearns County Mental Health Transition Team, St. Cloud Garden Club and Great River Interfaith Partnership (GRIP). Laurie was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish for many years, serving on the Pastoral Council, including chair of the board, worshiping member of the Adoration Chapel, Christian Women and Daughters of Isabelle. She was awarded the J.C. Penney Golden Rule Award for her years supervising central Minnesota’s blood donation programs. She also received the College of St. Catherine’s Outstanding Alumnae award and was inducted into the Central Minnesota Nurses Hall of Fame. She chaired fundraisers and was one of the top three pledge raisers for Jail and Bail for cancer research. She was also a thirty-plus-year participant in the National Women’s Health Initiative in Minneapolis; a research program that now studies longevity of people, beginning at age 75.

Laurie cherished being a grandmother and a great-grandmother. She enjoyed visiting all her grandchildren’s schools from East to West Coast and from kindergarten through college. She took pride in attending their activities and sharing in their accomplishments.

Laurie loved to garden and shared her fruit and vegetable produce with family and friends. Any visitor to her house always received a tour of the garden.

She was also an avid traveler, having taken 16 cruises. Laurie visited all the continents except for Antarctica because she thought it was too cold.

Survivors include her five sons, Michael (Judith), Mark (Deborah), David (Kim) of Branchburg, New Jersey, Anthony (Stacy) and Ray (Monica). Grandchildren, Kristin (Chad VanHeel), Christopher (Kelsey), Nicole, Katelyn (Rob Diffin), Megan, Elise, Jenna, Kendra (Patrick Atherton) and Keaton, great-grandchildren Chase, Maxwell, Easton, Ella and Charlotte. Sister-in-law Sharon Schulte of Houston. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene (August, 1983), daughters-in-law, Jeannine (May, 1987) and Rebecca (May, 2017), brothers Ed, Joseph and Robert and sisters Rosemary and Rita.

The family thanks St. Croix Hospice and Cherrywood Advanced Living for the excellent care provided to Laurie.

Memorials preferred to the Poor Clares.