September 28, 1940 - December 11, 2025

Our Mom, Laurel Violet Meier, 85, of Long Prairie, Minnesota, passed from this world to the next on Thursday, December 11, 2025. She died peacefully at home surrounded by family with her beloved dog, Tucker, on her lap. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 20, 2025, at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie with the Rev. Gabriel Walz officiating. Visitation will take place from 4 – 7 pm Friday, December 19th at the Williams-Dingman Family Funeral Home – Stein Chapel in Long Prairie. Visitation will continue at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Mom was born on September 28, 1040, to Alfred and Lillian (Boyd) Hyam in Bexleyheath England. Her family moved to Van Nuys, CA when she was seven. Our parents moved their family of five rambunctious daughters to Long Prairie, MN in Spring of 1967. In 1985, Mom and her beloved husband, Clifford, purchased the Long Drive-In Theater in Long Prairie which they were still operating at the time of Clifford’s death in 2008. Our parents kept this drive-in open for the community, even during the lean years. It continues to live on and thrive under the tutelage of our sister, Michelle Claseman, and her family.

Grammy – as she was known to her 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and finally her two great, great twin grandsons set to arrive in March 2026 – was a force. Her home a refuge, short and long term to many. Our parents’ house was filled with kids incoming and outgoing for as long as we can remember. Their tribe kept them young and all of us extremely close. We are eternally grateful.

Mom was an avid reader though her superpower was storytelling. Captivating audiences both young and old with enthusiasm, a sprinkling of sarcasm, and an unrivaled sense of humor, she kept us coming back for more.

But her true passion was helping people. Always a champion for the underdog and misunderstood, she took her talents to the streets, driving thousands of miles to unite separated families for supervised visits and to provide people of all ages transporation to and from appointments and obligations. She served as an Emergency Medical Technician for the Long Prairie hospital ambulance service at a time when being a woman and an EMT wasn’t commonplace. She was also instrumental in starting the Hands of Hope Resource Center in Long Prairie.

Our mom was a remarkable woman whose kindness touched many people. We will miss her forever.

She is survived by her daughters, Vivian (Tom Wettstein) Meier of Long Prairie, Kathleen (Tom) Butler of Billings, MT, Yvonne Dixon (Gary Loxterkamp) of Swanville, and Michelle (Dan) Claseman of Little Falls, stepdaughter Peggy (Ken) Kopf of Capistrano Beach, CA.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Clifford, daughter Diane Kutter, stepdaughter Della Ramirez, and her only sibling, sister Paulene Parker.

Casket bearers will be Jeff Meier, Jason Dixon, Nick Meier, Shane Meier, Jack Ostendorf, Kevin Bruder, Christian Butler and Tyler Claseman.