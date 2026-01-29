May 13, 1944 - January 27, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 6, 2026, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph, MN for Laura Dorothy Theisen, age 81, who died Tuesday at Cherrywood Advanced Living in Richmond, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be from 9:00-10:45 a.m. Friday at Heritage Hall, at the church.

Laura was born in St. Cloud, MN to Leo and Eugenia (Theisen) Zimmer. She married Alois Theisen August 20, 1963, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph, MN.

Laura worked at the Crossroads Center in retail sales for many years. She enjoyed watching the MN Twins and her sons softball games. Laura loved shopping, having lunch with the girls, and watching movies.

Laura is survived by her husband, Al; children, Allen, Jerry (Kathy), Robert (Julie) Kimberly (Mike) DeMarino; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; siblings, Roger (Loretta) Zimmer and Linda (Arnie) Schwieters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Dan, Ione Koltes, and Jerry.