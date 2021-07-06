Laura L. Walstein, 61, Sartell

August 6, 1959 - July 3, 2021

A Memorial Service will be held at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker on Tuesday, July 13 at 11:00 AM for Laura L. Walstein, 61, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 3, 2021 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, Sauk Rapids after suffering from early onset dementia for the last 15 years. Rabbi David Locketz will be officiating and burial will be at the Becker Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Laura was born on August 6, 1959 in Monticello, MN to her parents Arthur and Dolores (Lemmon) Gavin. She was raised in Becker and spent most of her adult life in the Twin Cities, in 2010, she found peace in Sartell where she lived with her sister Irene. She worked in Human Services for most of her adult life. Laura was a member of the Synagogue, Bet Shalom, for 20 years. She was proud of her children, Ryan and Andrew. Laura enjoyed her time with family playing rummikub and doing puzzles. She loved watching LifeTime, the Hallmark Network, and Sci-Fi. Laura will be missed for her ability of bringing people together and putting others first.

Survivors include her sons, Andrew Walstein of Spring Lake Park and Ryan (Sarah) Walstein of Saint Paul; sisters, Irene (Earl) Schoenberg of Sartell, Barb (Bob) Gadbois of Eden Prairie, Tracy (Jim Passe) Gavin-Passe of Hopkins; brothers, Tom Gavin of Sartell, Russell (Kim) Gavin of Staples; and many nieces and nephews. Laura is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary; niece, Alexandra Gavin; mother and father-in-law, Barbara and Morris Walstein.

Special thanks to the staff at the Good Shephard Lutheran Home in the Cottages Memory Care Unit for their time and care during Laura’s stay.