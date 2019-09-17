Laura Kapsner, 100, Pierz

April 9, 1919 - September 15, 2019

Laura Kapsner, 100 year old resident of Pierz died Sunday, September 15 at the Pierz Villa in Pierz, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father David Maciej officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 A.M. on Saturday at the church. The burial will be held at the parish cemetery.

Laura was born on April 9, 1919 in Pierz Township to the late Joseph and Anna (Schraut) Stangl. She attended district #98 country school in Pierz Township. Laura was united in marriage to Edward Kapsner on October 26, 1937 at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. The couple made their home in Granite Township, Morrison County, Minnesota. She helped her husband on the family farm. She also worked at Pierz Style Shop for many years and waitressed at the Pine Edge Inn in Little Falls. She enjoyed playing cards and was a member of many card groups and she liked to win! Laura volunteered at the Pierz Villa for many years. She enjoyed taking trips, listening to music and spending time with family especially her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Josephs Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, St. Josephs Choir and the Pierz American Legion Auxiliary. Laura will be remembered for her jokes, telling stories from years past. Rest in peace, Laura, for a life well lived.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Betty Ann (Rod) Vacek of Victoria, MN, Jim (Joan) Kapsner, Jerry (Virginia) Kapsner all of Pierz, MN; siblings, Marvin (Mardelle Stangl; sisters-in-law, Lucille Stangl and Marie Stangl all of Pierz, MN; 10 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ann (Schraut) Stangl, brothers, Conrad, Jerome, Edward and Urban Stangl; sisters, Barbara Millner, Elizabeth Becker, Gertrude Kapsner and an infant son.