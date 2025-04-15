Laura Egedia Bihl, 99, Clearwater

October 24, 1925 - April 9, 2025

It is with great sadness, the family of Laura Bihl announces her passing in Buffalo, Minnesota on April 9, 2025.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; her parents Judocus (Docus) and Louise (Ludescher) Elsen. She is also preceded in death by three of her siblings, Theresa Elsen, Dorothy Schlicht and Joseph Elsen.

Laura was born on October 24, 1925, in Waverly, Minnesota to Docus and Louise Elsen. They moved to Hasty, Minnesota when Laura was 10 years old. Laura was a proud graduate of Annandale High School and she went on to earn her RN degree from Hamline University. She was an RN at the Marine Hospital in Seattle, WA. She returned to Minnesota to attend the University of Minnesota and received her bachelor’s degree in Public Health. She was the public health nurse for Lake County, Minnesota. Laura married Marvin Bihl on December 27, 1952, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Delano, Minnesota. The couple moved to Minnetonka and raised their three children. In 1956 the couple purchased their first farm (her parents farm in Hasty). Over several decades they purchased additional land. In 1972 Marvin and Laura became pioneers in organic farming, starting a herd of beef cattle using no pesticides or antibiotic feed. After Marvin retired from 3M in 1991, the couple moved to Clearwater full-time where they continued their organic farming practices. Laura was an active member of the Sustainable Farming Association (Crow Wing Chapter) and the Wright Home Gardeners. She was honored by the Wright Soil and Water Conservation District in 2017 as an Outstanding Conservationist, a testament to her lifelong dedication to land stewardship and the environment.

Laura is survived by her children, Michael Bihl, Clearwater; Jeanne (Damon) Athey, Minnetonka; and Thomas Bihl, Annandale. She is also survived by her sister Marie Elsen, Annandale, and her sister-in-law, Louise Elsen, Annandale. Also survived by nine grandchildren: Jason (Kia) Bihl, Samantha (Lemuel III) Wooten, Laura Athey, Timothy (Avery Tooley) Athey, Wayne Athey, Donnie (Julie) Athey, and Becky Athey, Andrew (Adria) Bihl, and Matt Randall; seven great-grandchildren; Teegan Bihl, Brecken Bihl, Grayden Bihl, Talon Bihl, Eliana Bihl, Ezra Randall, and Jack Scherger; and nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Laura Bihl, will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, April 25, 2025, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater, Minnesota. There will be a visitation 1 hour prior to the service at 10:00 AM. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. There will be a luncheon following the burial. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.