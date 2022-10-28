Last Call: St. Cloud Bonanza Steakhouse Set To Permanently Close Today (Friday)

The St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant will close its doors permanently on October 28th. The restaurant's Facebook page lists today's hours as 11 a.m. to 2 p.m..

The owners of the restaurant made the announcement that they were closing the business on Facebook two weeks ago.

We are sad to announce that after 48 years of being in business, St. Cloud Bonanza is officially closing its doors for good on October 28th. We (Jeff and Dustin) have a collective 70 plus years of working here! We have appreciated the customer loyalty, and it will be hard to say goodbye. We want to take a moment to recognize our staff over the years. A business is only as good as the employees who keep it running, and we have been so fortunate to consistently have the best crew working here.

Bonanza has always been more than a restaurant. It has been a family. It's been incredible to see generations of people work here. We have had children of past employees work here. People who are now married with children met while working here. Employees developed life-long friendships here. To our current staff - thank you again for your patronage and loyalty. We have stayed open all these years because of you, and we deeply appreciate it.

Thank you for everything, Jeff and Dustin

According to Wikipedia, Bonanza Steakhouse boasted a peak of 600 restaurants in 1989. There are currently only five Bonanza Steakhouses remaining in the United States, including the St. Cloud location. The St. Cloud location is the last in Minnesota. After the closing of the St. Cloud store, there will be one left in Virginia and three remaining in Pennsylvania.

Marie:

My first job and so many memories and stories! It was a place where kids from all around the St. Cloud area came together to work and have fun. That salad bar! My work ethic was born there with “If you have time to lean…you have time to clean!”

Amy:

This was my very first job back in 1995!! Still loved going there when I was back in town. Will miss it so much. thank you for the years and years of great food and lots of family memories!

Rachel:

Bonanza was a family affair for us. Myself, two siblings, and 2 cousins all worked there. Made many life-long friendships in my 4 years. Great memories.

Bonanza Steakhouse is located at 3440 West Division Street in St. Cloud.