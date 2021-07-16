Larry M. Krupa, 80, St. Cloud

July 7, 1941 - July 14, 2021

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 19, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley for Larry M. Krupa, age 80, who passed away at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Rev. Stephanie Christoffelf will officiate and burial will be at Eden Lake Cemetery near Eden Valley. Visitation will be after 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Larry was born on July 7, 1941 in Flint, Michigan to Michael and Verna “Toots” (Warden) Krupa. He was united in marriage to his best friend, Sandra Fausch on July 18, 1964 in Grantsburg, WI. Larry resided in Sisseton, SD for 33 years before moving to Richmond in 2015. He was a proud veteran who served in the United States Army as a Sharp Shooter and received a Good Conduct Medal. Larry worked as a teacher at the Middle School and High School in Sisseton. He was proud to be a Varsity Coach for Basketball, Football, and Track and Field. Larry was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching sports, especially, Michigan Football. Larry was very easy going, a great listener, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Larry is survived by children, David (Jaime) of St. Cloud and Lisa (Matt) Messerli of Shorewood; and grandchildren, Cole, Lauren, Leah, Camden, Thomas, Landra, Mikayla, and Nathan. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 51 years, Sandy; siblings, Tom Hawley and Sally Sayer.

Special thanks to all the staff at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud for their care of Larry throughout the last few days.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud.