Larry M. Hartkopf, 77, Becker

January 5, 1941 - September 9, 2018



Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 17, 2018 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker for Larry M. Hartkopf, age 77, who passed away Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Becker. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Larry was born Jan. 5, 1941 in Osseo to Marvin & Mary Blanche (Aubert) Hartkopf. He served our country in the U.S. Navy. Larry married Patricia Ertl on June 26, 1965 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins. He worked construction and also drove truck for Old Castle Glass in Albertville and Edling Potato Farms. He was a Boy Scout Master. Larry enjoyed gardening, carpentry, woodworking, farming, and playing cribbage. He loved animals, especially horses, and took care of their hoofs, Larry was kind, caring, had a good sense of humor, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his sons, Chuck (Robin) of Las Vegas, NV and Todd (Cyndi) of Becker; brother and sisters, Alan “Buck” of Osseo, Jeanne Streit of Young America and Marlys Fortman of Sun City, AZ; grandchildren, Alysha (Cody), Alex, Marco (Chloe) and Samson; great grandchildren, Jordan and Luna; and special friend, Jan Kent of Wahkon. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia on Sept. 3, 2012; and sister, Rita Gruenhagen.