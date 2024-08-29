Larry L. Czech, 57, St. Cloud

March 31, 1967 - August 27, 2024

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Larry Czech, age 57, who passed away Tuesday at his home after a battle with cancer. Rev. Eugene Doyle will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids at a later date. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.

Larry was born March 31, 1967 in St. Cloud to Claude and Joan (Reinhofer) Czech. He graduated from Tech High School and then went to school in the 1990’s in Wisconsin for marine small engine repair. Larry married Renee Laudenbach on January 1, 2005 in Las Vegas. Larry worked at Grede Foundries for eight years and was a proud owner/operator of Minnesota Storage and Rec. He was a member of the Metro Area Chiefs of Police Association and the National Association of Fugitive Recovery Agents. Larry loved country music and dancing. He had one last dance with his wife, Renee this week on the front porch. He enjoyed the storage business, collecting antiques, landscaping, and Polaris Snowmobiles. He was a good loving man, hard-working, caring, helpful, and generous. Larry was proud to be a member of the Community Emergency Response Team.

Survivors include his wife, Renee of St. Cloud; son, Cole of St. Joseph; siblings, Shelly (Douglas) Morris of Sauk Rapids, Cheryl Minks of Sauk Rapids, Jeff of Foley, Jennifer (Jon) Ziebol of St. Cloud, Jody (Mike) Dols of Big Lake, Christopher (Candie) of Big Lake, and Dennis of Little Falls; and his loving companion and dog, Toby. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Terry.

Special thank you to the Mayo Clinic, St. Cloud Hospital, and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Larry.