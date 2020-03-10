Larry James McDermond, 76, Sartell

April 12, 1943 - March 6, 2020

A memorial service will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, March 16, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Larry J. McDermond who died Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Veterans Hospital in Saint Cloud. Burial will be at the Minnesota Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service on Monday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Larry McDermond was born April 12, 1943 in Grey Eagle Township to Clarence and Eleanor (Frie) McDermond. He attended school in Grey Eagle and went on to serve in the US Army. While serving in Vietnam, he earned the rank of Sargent. He was awarded a Bronze Star for heroism which resulted in protecting the lives of his battalion. Upon discharge from the Army in 1969, Larry moved to Sartell and began what became a nearly 40-year career with the Rex Granite Company. Fishing and hunting deer, geese and even bear were hobbies he enjoyed. Trips to the Boundary Waters with his cousins created many special memories. However more than anything, he loved the evening and weekend hours spent with his brother Don fixing and re-building cars, all the while listening to his favorite country music.

Survivors include brothers Donald (Bonnie) of Sauk Rapids, Lanae (Beverly) of Grey Eagle and Robert (Marcia) of Deer River; and his sister Janet (Albert) Hoffman of Grey Eagle.

He is preceded in death by his parents.