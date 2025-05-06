Larry Eugene Medek, 63, Pierz

October 24, 1961 - May 1, 2025

Larry Eugene Medek, 63 year old resident of Pierz, died Thursday, May 1 at his home. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, May 6 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup with Father David Maciej officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Monday, May 5 and on Tuesday, May 6 from 9:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. All visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. A Parish Prayer will be said at 4:15 P.M. on Monday evening.

Larry Eugene Medek was born on October 24, 1961 to the late Edward and Gertrude (Tretter) Medek. He attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Grade School and Pierz Healy High School. After graduating, he continued to work at the family saw mill. In 1984 Larry started working at Performance Food Group in the warehouse driving forklift, something he loved doing for 35 years. He was united in marriage to Nancy Froelich at St. John’s Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup on February 14, 1988. Larry was a sensational conversationalist and enjoyed visiting with everyone he met. In his spare time he enjoyed creating woodworks and crafting cabinets, birdhouses, rocking horses, and quarter boards. He always had a small engine project that he was tinkering on while polka music played. He loved sawing lumber at the family sawmill and visiting with his friends and family. Larry took pride in the fact that he built his own house with lumber he cut down and sawed, with the help of friends and family. In his latter years he could be found outside on the swing listening to birds and enjoying his time. He was a member of the Eastern Morrison County 4-Wheeler Club. Larry always had a joke to tell and will forever be missed by his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nancy Medek of Pierz; son, Chris Medek of Pierz; daughters, Marla (Ellery) Forsythe of Waseca, Hannah (Chris) Fisk of Little Falls; 3 grandchildren, Tony Slipp and Collins and Cooper Medek; sister, Cheryl (Les) Hughes of St. Cloud; sister in law, Carol Medek of Pierz.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Gertie Medek; brother, Joe Medek; daughter-in-law, Amanda Juetten.