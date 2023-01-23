Larry B. Jonas, 63, Cold Spring

January 5, 1960 - January 18, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Larry B. Jonas, age 63, who died peacefully Wednesday January 18, 2023, at home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in the church narthex prior to the service.

Larry was born in St. Cloud, MN to Sylvester and Rose (Barthel) Jonas. At the age of four Larry moved to the Lane Children’s Home in Sauk Centre, MN. After graduating from Sauk Centre High School, he moved to Mother Therese Home in Cold Spring. In 1984 he moved home to live with his mom and in 2016 moved to Sartell to live with his sister Judy, Mark, and Ryan Spies. Larry attended the Day Program at Opportunity Matters and most recently Quality Care Services.

Larry worked for Peters Store, Vogt’s, Super Valu and ended his career in 2017 at Teal’s Market in Cold Spring. He enjoyed puzzles, fishing, swimming, a good buffet, coloring, riding bike, Fishing Has No Boundaries events, Special Olympics, Gunsmoke, trickery (April Fools), and traveling. He traveled many places including, Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska, Florida, Bahamas, and took a Caribbean Cruise.

He is survived by his siblings, Carol (Sam) Tschida, Paul (Michelle), Pete (Tina), Mary Jo Jonas (Paul Sandell), Therese (Steve) Todd, Judy (Mark) Spies, Linda Jonas-Brown; 18 nieces and nephews and 16 great nieces and nephews who adored him.

He is preceded in death by his parents.