Largest Tax-Cut Bill In Minnesota History Passes House- ‘From The Capitol’

GETTING THINGS DONE AT THE CAPITOL

A lot of discussions have been happening at our State Capitol over the past few weeks, with sessions going well into the midnight hour on several occasions, according to my conversations with State Representative Dan Wolgamott. You can listen each week to our conversations on Wednesday mornings on 'It Matters with Kelly Cordes' on WJON at 10:40 am.

Get our free mobile app

Sarah Mueller, WJON Sarah Mueller, WJON loading...

TOPICS OF INTEREST

Representative Wolgamott informed me that all of the bills they were working out details on have now passed the house. Bills include freezing tuition on college education with the Higher Education bill, as well as what would be the largest tax cut in Minnesota history with the Property Tax Assistance bill that should help many area seniors with fixed incomes.

TRANSPORTATION DISCUSSIONS

Dan is also looking for additional funding if possible to make improvements to Highway 10, specifically between St. Cloud and Clearwater, where there is heavy traffic, especially during summer months when people head up north. He wants to see improvements to help protect our families driving on that dangerous section of the highway.

Something else that sounds appealing is discussions about bringing the rail system all the way from St. Cloud to the Twin Cities in the Transportation Bill. Commutes for people who may work away from home, or even for students from the cities wanting to attend college at St. Cloud State University would benefit. Sports fans could also enjoy a train ride to games.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW WITH DAN

You can listen to my most recent interview with Representative Dan Wolgamott, by clicking on the media player below.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.