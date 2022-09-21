Lane Shifts Coming on I-94 Bridge Project Near St. Cloud

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP -- Lane changes are coming to a bridge repair project on Interstate 94 near St. Cloud.

The bridge is between the Highway 23 interchange and Stearns County Road 138 just northwest of the Grabde Depot.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says traffic will be moved to the eastbound lanes on Thursday as work transitions to the westbound side of the bridge.

Traffic remains one lane, head-to-head, all hours of the day. The speed limit is reduced to 60 miles-per-hour through the work zone and drivers should expect, slowdowns, sudden stops and even delays during busy times.

The $3.4-million project will be completed by the end of October.

