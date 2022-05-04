Lane Closures Planned for Highway 10 Near Rice

RICE -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin installing a cable median barrier on Highway 10 between Sauk Rapids and Royalton Monday.

Motorists should be on the lookout for roadwork signs, lane closures, lane shifts, and reduced speeds.

The cable median will be installed along a 10-mile stretch of Highway 10 between 66th street, north of Sauk Rapids, and Halfway Crossing north of Rice.

The high-tension safety cable helps prevent severe or fatal cross-median crashes.

The $1.3-million project is expected to be completed in late June.

