Lance W. Moe, 54, Palmer

January 9, 1971 - March 10, 2025

Memorial Services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 15, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Lance Moe, age 54, who passed away Monday at his home. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the funeral home.

Lance was born January 9, 1971 in El Paso, TX to Lance B. and Sheila (Dopp) Moe. He married Laura Brown on February 13, 2016 at the Grand Cayman Islands. Lance worked as a Mill Superintendent at Liberty Paper for 26 years. He enjoyed riding horses, westerns, baseball, coaching, fishing, working on the farm, and watching his kid’s sporting events. Lance loved spending time with his family, with his dog Hannah, and helping his kids whenever they needed it.

Survivors include his wife, Laura of Palmer; son, Matthew of St. Louis Park; daughter, Maddie of Winona; parents, Lance B. and Sheila Moe of Monticello; sister, Tina Moe of Fargo, ND; grandmother, Joyce; step children, Matthew (Laci), Cassandra (Bobby), Meagan; grandchildren, Jaycie, Amelia, Eli, Hunter, Maci, Everett; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.