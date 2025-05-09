Early Saturday morning, some 450 runners will gather at Holdingford High School for the annual Lake Wobegon Trail Marathon.

And for 26.2 miles, runners will travel a route along the Lake Wobegon Trail spur to Albany, hang a left, and run to the finish line under the St. Joseph water tower.

All along a 10-foot wide ribbon of bike trail cutting across Stearns County.

And if you have family or friends running this year, here's how you can get involved.

Get our free mobile app

A FULL FIELD OF RUNNERS

Registration closed last month. The marathon website says "Registration is closed as the race is full." And they capped registration this year at 450 runners.

The St. Cloud River Runners group puts on the race each year, on a certified course that is a former railroad track. That means there's very little elevation change.

A WARM RACE

The weather forecast for Holdingford High School Saturday morning at 7? Partly sunny and 77 degrees. Winds out of the N-NW at 12 mph.

That means a warm marathon. And race organizers say they've made plans for that.

Lake Wobegon Trail Marathon via Facebook Lake Wobegon Trail Marathon via Facebook loading...

CHEER THEM ON!

If you'd like to cheer on the runners, here's a guide. You can pick from nine designated spectator areas.

Just use your camera with the QR codes to pull up a Google Map to take you to the zone.

There's even an area and supplies to make signs to cheer runners on at Mile 12 in Albany.

Spectators Guide via LakeWobegonTrailMarathon.org website Spectators Guide via LakeWobegonTrailMarathon.org website loading...

AND THE REVIEWS ARE IN...

And what do past racers think of this small-town marathon?

"Out of 110 marathons this was the best course. Well organized,great amenities and super friendly volunteers. Thanks for a wonderful day." -- Marlene H.

"2nd time doing this marathon. I've done Grandmas, Chicago, Boston... this is a small town marathon but you get more than you would at the big ones. You guys know how to do it right. Thank you to the Race director and all the volunteers. I will be back. And I mention this one to all my running buds as a great race to run. Thanks so much." -- Barry B.

"Thank you all for your hard work on this race! It was my first time doing it, but this is easily my favorite marathon now. I'll be coming back to do it again!" -- Matt O.