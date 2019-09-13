LaDonna C. Kissner, 81, St. Cloud

January 31, 1938 - September 11, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for LaDonna C. Kissner, age 81, of St. Cloud who passed away at St. Benedict’s Senior Care Center in St. Cloud on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Rev. LeRoy Scheierl will officiate and burial will be in Assumption Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

LaDonna was born January 31, 1938 in New Ulm to Joseph and Sophia (Kuehn) Brand. She married George Kissner and they later divorced. LaDonna worked as a cook at Wendy’s, the Ace Bar, and Alvies. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. LaDonna was a social person, she was involved in many activities but especially loved Bingo, polka and old time music.

LaDonna is survived by her children, Cindy Kissner of St. Cloud, Brenda Kissner of St. Cloud, Pamela Kissner of St. Cloud, Ronald of St. Cloud, Keith (Laurie) of Rice, Karen Betterman of Farmington, Patrick Kissner of St. Cloud; 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Robert Brand of New Ulm, Donald (Myrtle) Brand of New Ulm, Joleen Jorgenson of New Ulm, Doris Guemmer of St. Cloud, and David Brand of New Ulm. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Diane Carley, Phyllis Schmitz, Marlys Drill, Carol Kureggel; brothers, Marvin, Gerald, Lowell, Curtis, and Kenneth Brand; and granddaughter, Kimberly Marie.