Gas Prices Expected to Ease A Bit Heading Into Labor Day Weekend

UNDATED (WJON News) - Gas prices may ease a bit heading into the holiday weekend.

Gas Buddy has just released its annual Labor Day travel forecast predicting the average gasoline price in the U.S. on Labor Day weekend will fall gently to $3.75 per gallon.

That's virtually identical to what motorists experienced for Labor Day weekend last year.

Gas Buddy says gas prices have remained relatively quiet this summer, but began spiking in late July and August as Saudi Arabia and Russia cut production pushing oil prices higher. Record temperatures in the south also caused unexpected refinery disruptions, contributing to a nearly 35-cent jump.

Oil prices have eased slightly on concerns over China's struggling economy.

However, with the tropics becoming more active in recent weeks, there remain threats to gas prices for the next few weeks.

Gas Buddy says we could see a national average of $3.25 by the end of the year if all goes well.

Gas stations will be allowed to start transitioning back to winter-blend gas on September 16th, which should help alleviate inflated prices for some drivers.

