Kyle Noll, 36, Richmond

September 11, 1986 - January 20, 2023

A Private Memorial Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Kyle Noll, age 36, who died January 20, 2023, in Denver, CO. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Kyle was born in Aurora, CO to Mark and Ruth (Barra) Noll. He enjoyed drawing, disc golf, and traveling. He was a loving father and uncle. Kyle will be remembered as a free spirit who wasn’t bound by convention or the expectations of others. He made his own rules.

Survivors include his mother, Ruth Janos; father, Mark Noll; son, Kai Noll-Ellis; brothers, Sean (Courtney) Noll, Kevin Janos; many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.