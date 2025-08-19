August 16, 1967 – August 15, 2025

Daniel Funeral Home Daniel Funeral Home loading...

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 21, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph for Kurt Elmer Haakonson, age 57 of St. Joseph. Kurt passed away on Friday, August 15, 2025.

Kurt was born on August 16, 1967 in St. Cloud to Clarence and Marcella (Daniel) Haakonson. He graduated Sauk Rapids High School in 1985. Kurt worked as an electrician most of his life.

Kurt is survived by his children, Alexis (Victor Soler) Haakonson of Austin, TX, Cody (Kari) of St. Cloud, Tucker of St. Cloud; granddaughter, Harper; siblings, Karen (Tom) Machula, Karl (Pam) Haakonson, Judy (Jerry) Frey, Oz (Diane) Haakonson, Ruth (Tom) McGrath, Joni (Mike) Grimes, Terri (Bob) Vierzba, Coke (Bill Conboy) Haakonson, Rick (Mary) Haakonson; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Susie.