October 21, 1960 - February 1, 2022

Kurt D. Heaser, age 61, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2022, at his home in Princeton, MN. A Celebration of Life for Kurt will take place at a later date in Grand Rapids. Kurt Dennis Heaser was born to James Heaser and LeAnn (Fester) Mann on October 21, 1960, in Cloquet. He worked in shipping and receiving for the Nott Company in Princeton for many years. He will be remembered as an amazing partner, father, step-father, Papa, and friend to all who knew him.

Kurt is survived by his significant other of over 21 years, Lynn Steinhart of Princeton; children, Casey (Zakkary) Wright of Cohasset and James Heaser of Grand Rapids; step-children, Shawna (Alec) Eull of St. Francis and Jonathon (Victoria) Steinhart of Princeton; grandchildren, Isabella, Ellie, Jack, and Scarlett; mother, LeAnn Mann; and siblings, Valerie Heaser and Ronald Heaser. He was preceded in death by his father, Jim.