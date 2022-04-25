Kurt Brintlinger, 64, St. Cloud

September 26, 1957 - April 20, 2022

Memorial services will be 3:00 PM Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Kurt Brintlinger, 64, of St. Cloud who died unexpectedly of a heart attack Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Kurt was born September 26, 1957, in Marquette, MI to Richard Roland & Mary Beverly (Larson) Brintlinger. He grew up in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. He met his best friend, Trish Miller, in Irving, TX and they were married on September 17, 1983, in Galesburg, IL. They moved to St. Cloud in 1986 and have lived in the area since then. Kurt had a long career in printing management, working at Palmer Printing, Nahan Printing and most recently Direct Fulfillment in St. Cloud.

He is survived by his wife Trish of St. Cloud; children, Monika (Mike) Weinberg, Kyle (Mandy) Brintlinger of Victoria, MN; grandchildren, Brendan, Kolby, Ally, Ty, Roland, Ellis and Oscar. Siblings, Mary Anna (Gary) Connors, Taylor Brintlinger, Heidi (Kim) Lenten and Terri Brintlinger all residing in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, In-laws, Dan (Anne) Miller of Iowa, JoAnne (Sylvia Creel) Miller of Mississippi.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mary Brintlinger, brother, Todd Brintlinger, mother and father-in-law, Helen & William Miller, brothers-in-law, Steven Sather and Ricky Miller, and sister-in-law, Ginny Joy.

Kurt was a proud “Yooper” and dearly loved his family. He was a fun-loving Husband, Dad and Papa. He knew how to play almost better than his grandkids and was an incredibly creative and talented man. He could sing, play guitar, woodwork, and paint, and he loved having a project. One of his greatest talents was the ability to make people smile and put people at ease.

He had the largest repertoire of truly awful jokes, but his delivery made you laugh out loud. Anyone who met Kurt remembered him. He was truly a kind and loving man. His family and friends will find a huge void in their lives.

The family asks in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to the charity of their choice.