Kristi Joy Sha, 71, Richmond

June 19, 1949 - December 11, 2020

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date for Kristi Joy Sha, 71, who died at her home in Richmond, MN on Friday.

Kristi was born in Fergus Falls, MN to Henry and Joyce (Hysjulien) Sha. She was a long time resident of Richmond.

She is survived by her significant other, Mark Haffley; siblings, Sharon (Sha) Jensen, Teri (Sha) Reed, Pauline (Sha) Wilson, Julie (Sha) Sobell; uncle, Milton Hystulien; aunt, Pat (Sha) Stock.

She was preceded in death by her parents.