Kristi A. Schmidt, 53, Sauk Centre

June 25, 1971 - May 1, 2025

Kristi Ann Schmidt, age 53, of Sauk Centre, MN, passed away peacefully with her daughter at her side at St. Cloud Hospital on May 1, 2025, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Kristi was born at Sauk Centre Hospital on June 25, 1971, and graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1989. She attended St. Cloud VoTech and graduated with a degree in graphic design, which she used with passion to perfect a 20-year career in screenprinting.

Kristi’s endless love for her family and her dogs was matched by her kindness and generosity as a friend. She enjoyed shaking dice, playing bingo, and gambling. Taking pride in her genuine self, she readily admitted that dogs held a special place in her heart, more so than people. Her beautiful soul radiated goodness, and the void she leaves will be felt by many.

Kristi is survived by her mother, Cherry Schmidt of Sauk Centre, MN; her father and stepmother, Jim and Sally Schmidt of Sauk Centre, MN; her daughter Alex (Nick) Lehman of Lake Nebagamon, WI; grandchildren Edie and Louis; her sister, Robyn Schmidt of Sauk Centre, MN; and nephews, Cade Petermeier of Sauk Centre, MN and Kanon Petermeier of St. Cloud, MN.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Delphin and Olga Schmidt of Osakis, MN; Ethel Villeburn of Sauk Centre, MN; Joseph Villeburn of Duluth, MN; and stepfather Darv Schmidt of Sauk Centre, MN.

A private memorial service celebrating Kristi will be held at a later date for family and close friends.

A special thanks to all those who cared for Kristi during her time at St. Cloud Hospital. The care she received was beyond exceptional. Our family is so grateful.