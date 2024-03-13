Kohl’s Announces Partnership With Babies “R” Us
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Kohl's has announced a new partnership.
They say they are partnering with WHP Global, the owner of Babies "R" Us, to bring baby gear, furniture, activities, and more to their stores.
The first Babies "R" Us shops will open in Kohl's this August, with plans to roll out to about 200 stores this fall. The Babies "R" Us shops inside Kohl's will range from 750 to 2,500 square feet of dedicated space.
Get our free mobile app
Kohl's also recently added the Sephora brand to its stores.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Townsquare Media Radionthon Benefitting Quiet Oaks
- New Restaurant Opens in Downtown St. Cloud
- Plan for New Eatery, Tap Wall Developing in St. Joseph
- New Vendor Taking Over Gardens Gift Shop
- MSP Named Best Airport in North America 3rd Straight Year