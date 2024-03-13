Kohl’s Announces Partnership With Babies “R” Us

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Kohl's has announced a new partnership.

They say they are partnering with WHP Global, the owner of Babies "R" Us, to bring baby gear, furniture, activities, and more to their stores.

The first Babies "R" Us shops will open in Kohl's this August, with plans to roll out to about 200 stores this fall. The Babies "R" Us shops inside Kohl's will range from 750 to 2,500 square feet of dedicated space.

Kohl's also recently added the Sephora brand to its stores.

