Ko-Z’s Eats and Sweets Closing Friday

Ko-Z's Eats and Sweets announced they are closing. The last day they will be open is Friday September 24th. The announcement was made on Ko-Z's Eats and Sweets facebook page. Ko-Z's posted the following statement on their facebook page:

" For those who may not know yet I am sadly announcing that Friday, September 24th will be our last day. Our staff is beyond grateful for everyone who has supported Ko-Z’s since it’s opening years ago. We find it very hard to say goodbye to all of the regulars who we’ve gotten to know so well. We want to let you know that you are family to us. This place wouldn’t be Ko-Z’s without all of the smiling faces that come through our doors. Our amazing staff throughout the years have made this place possible. Past staff members would also say the same thing about the Ko-Z’s customers. That the customers are truly what made working here such a blast. We hope to see you one last time. Thank you for touching our hearts. The memories here will be cherished deeply. Please be understanding of the limited supplies that we have these last two days."

Get our free mobile app

Ko-Z's will be open for the last time Friday September 24th from 10 a.m. -3 p.m. They are located at 601 2nd street south in Waite Park.