Knotty Paws Moves Into New Home [VIDEO]

SARTELL -- It was a busy weekend for a Sartell dog grooming business, not just because they were pampering pets, but also moving into their new home.

Knotty Paws opened in the former Benton County Mini Serve Saturday. Owner Kelly Thompson says it's like a fresh start.

It's like moving into a new apartment or a new house, you get to make it your own.

The space not only provides an additional 500 square-feet but manager Larissa Aumock says staff are thrilled for the possibilities.

We now have a separate doggie daycare area, a nice big grooming area so everyone is comfortable and no one is working on top of each other.

Thompson says once things settle down they will start working on their outdoor play area.

Sartell is updating their sewer and water on this side, so as soon as that is done we will have about 4,000-square-feet of grassy space for the dogs to play.

Assistant Manage Elizabeth Gapinski says while their clients love the new location, the dogs are still getting use to it.

There is a lot of clients that say once they get towards our old area their dogs would start getting so excited because they knew where they were going. So it's going to be an adjustment not only for us but for them too.

Knotty Paws opened in 2013 in the strip mall at 10th Avenue North, across from Pine Ridge Golf Course. The move was prompted when their lease would not be renewed.