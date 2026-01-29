ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has officially launched her campaign to be the next governor of Minnesota.

Klobuchar is the lone Democrat running for governor right now, after two-term governor Tim Walz announced he was ending his bid for a third term. Walz was facing mounting pressure due to the ongoing statewide fraud investigations.

There are at least 11 Republican candidates in the race so far, however one candidate, Chris Madel, dropped out earlier this week.

The precinct caucuses are coming up this Tuesday.

Klobuchar's Senate seat is not up for election this fall, so if she doesn't win the race for governor, she will retain her seat in the Senate.

In her statement, Klobuchar says, "I like my job in the Senate. But I love our state more than any job.".

Klobuchar has been a Senator since January 2007. She's in her fourth term. Before becoming a Senator, she was the Hennepin County Attorney.