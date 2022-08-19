Kingston Trio to Perform 2 Shows in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- A top folk music act of the 1950s and 60s is stopping in St. Cloud.
The Kingston Trio will be performing two shows at Pioneer Place Theater on Saturday, September 10th one at 3:00 p.m. and one at 6:30 p.m.
In 1957 the Kingston Trio emerged from San Francisco's North Beach club scene to become a top group.
They'll be in Sioux Falls and Rochester before stopping in St. Cloud. After the shows here they'll move on to Fargo, Bismarck, and Rapid City.
