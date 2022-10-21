March 11, 1966 - October 18, 2022

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Kimberly Ann (Larson) Herbes, age 56, of St. Cloud and formerly of Willmar who passed peacefully the morning of Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at her home. Pastor Michael Laidlaw will officiate. Burial will take place at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Kim was born on March 11, 1966, to JoAnne (Hedman) Jensen. Kim grew up in Crystal, Minnesota and attended school at Crystal Heights Elementary and Robbinsdale Armstrong High School. In 1986, Kim had her daughter Samantha and shortly after, they moved to Willmar. In late 1990, Kim met her first husband Ed Rakke, and they had a son Eddie. Between the 1980s and 1990s Kim worked in a variety of waitressing, food service jobs, and production at Jennie-O in Willmar. In 1995, Kim moved to St. Cloud with her family and worked in Customer Service at Fingerhut until 1999 when she began selling pull-tabs for the National M.S. Society at Friends Bar and Grill in Waite Park. Over her 11 years of working at Friends Bar, she made many friends and met her future husband, Curt. On April 16, 2005, Kim and Curt married in St. Cloud. In 2012, Kim began working for National Vision in the Mailroom, Final Inspection and Shipping Department. Kim was then diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in the summer of 2021 and fought an amazing battle. In spring of 2022, she was informed that she was in remission.

Kim had many loves in her life, but among the greatest was her family. Being a grandmother to her grandsons Caiden, Jaxon and Riley brought her the most joy in her life. Kim was a big kid at heart and loved hosting pool parties, barbecues and water-balloon fights in the summer. She loved to collect everything Disney related (especially Eeyore), the Minnesota Twins (especially the 2003, 2004 and 2006 teams). She enjoyed crafting, sewing, crocheting, gardening and enjoyed a good bargain hunt outing. She had a very bright colorful personality which was represented by the many unicorns, rainbows, mermaids and peacocks displayed throughout her home and gardens.

Kim is survived by her husband Curtis Herbes of St. Cloud, daughter Samantha Larson and her partner Jeremy Yost of Waite Park, son Edmund Rakke of St. Cloud, grandsons Caiden Larson-Watson, Jaxon Yost and Riley Yost of Waite Park.

She was preceded in death by her mother JoAnne and stepfather Jerry, first husband Edmund, grandparents Dorothy and Norman, aunts, uncles and other relatives.