Kimberlee Joy Smith, 66, St. Cloud

April 4, 1959 - April 5, 2025

The celebration of life for Kimberlee “Kim” Smith, age 66, of St. Cloud, will take place on Friday, April 18, 2025, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes in St. Cloud. Kim passed away on April 5, 2025, at home, surrounded by family. She was born on April 4, 1959, in Fargo, North Dakota, to George and Donna (Hanson) Huesmann.

Kim spent most of her life in and around the Saint Cloud area. She married Todd Smith on September 30, 2011, in Saint Cloud, Minnesota. Kim took great pride in her work at Kwik Trip #160 in Waite Park, where she found much joy. Prior to her role at Kwik Trip, she was a manager at Thrifty Motel. Kim cherished her coworkers and the customers who visited Kwik Trip. Each morning, she would greet customers with a cup of Karuba Gold coffee, a big smile, and even a hug. Her passion was crocheting, and she aimed to make an Afghan blanket for each of her nieces and nephews, a goal she accomplished. She even crafted some for her customers. Kim enjoyed attending concerts and socializing with people in the crowd, including a memorable moment when she gave her Foo Fighters jacket to a crowd member. In January 2019, Kim and Todd had the opportunity to chat with Neil Young’s son, Zeke Young. Kim was a dedicated worker with a big heart and loved her family.

Kim is survived by her husband, Todd Smith of St. Cloud; her children, Melinda Nelson of Clearwater; Andrew “Andy” (Steve) Nelson of Maiden Rock, WI; Anthony of Roseville; and Logan of St. Cloud. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Jacob (Meghan) Smith of Monticello; Joshua (Hannah) Smith of Monticello; William “Will” (Chris) Wilder of St. Cloud; James Smith of Elkhorn, Nebraska; and Tiffany and Tom Steffes. Additionally, she is survived by her siblings, Candy Cross of Barnum; Cassie Calametti of East Bethel; Kristi Johnson of Makinen; Louis Huesmann of Center City; her 12 grandchildren; her mother and father-in-law, Joyce and Stanley Smith; and brother and sisters-in-law, Terry (Tom) Smith; Troy (Janice) Smith; and Tanya (Jared) Dahnke.

Kim is preceded in death by her parents, George and Donna (Hanson) Huesmann; and sister-in-law, Tammy Steffes.

Per Kim’s request, please bring your Afghan blanket that Kim made to the memorial service.