Kimball Public Library Moving to New Location

KIMBALL -- This is moving week for the Kimball Library. The old library closed on Wednesday of last week. Next Monday, December 7th the new library will open its doors.

The new 4,200 square-foot library and community space will be filled with shelving and a collection of 12,000 books and other materials.

The city of Kimball plans to move its offices into the current library space, and the Kimball Area Historical Society will move into the current city offices.

The total cost to build the new library building was $1.2 million.

The Kimball Library is part of the Great River Regional Library system.