FOREST CITY -- A Kimball man was hurt in rollover crash in Meeker County on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Highway 24 at County Road 17 in Forest City Township just before 3:00 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 39-year-old Nicholas Arens was going north on Highway 24 when it went off the road and rolled.

Arens was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

