Kimball, Becker, BBE, Royalton All in State Wrestling Tourney

ST. PAUL-- Several central Minnesota wrestling teams will be representing their schools in the upcoming state high school wrestling tournament.

In the Class "A" team tournament:

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa is the #2 seed and will be facing unseeded Dover-Eyota at 11:00 a.m. on March 3rd at Xcel Energy Center.

Royalton/Upsala is the #3 seed and takes on unseeded United North Central at 11:00 a.m. on March 3rd at Xcel Energy Center.

Kimball Area is the #4 seed and will be squaring off against unseeded West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville at 11:00 a.m. on March 3rd at Xcel Energy Center.

The #1 seed is Jackson County Central and will be taking on Maple River/USC also at 11:00 a.m. on March 3rd at Xcel Energy Center.

In the Class "AA" team tournament:

Becker is the #3 seed and will face unseeded Thief River Falls at 9:00 a.m. on March 3rd at Xcel Energy Center.

Mora is unseeded and will first meet #2 Kasson/Mantorville at 9:00 a.m. on March 3rd at Xcel Energy Center.

The other two match-ups have #1 Simley facing Totino-Grace and #4 Watertown-Mayer taking on #5 Fairmont/Martin County West.

The Class "AAA" team tournament also starts at 9:00 a.m. on March 3rd at Xcel Energy Center. St. Michael-Albertville is the #1 seed.