Kevin W. Czech, 62, Sauk Rapids

March 9, 1959 - October 25, 2021

A celebration of life will be at a later date for Kevin W. Czech, age 62 of Sauk Rapids who passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with cancer. Private burial will be held at Annunciation Catholic Cemetery in Mayhew Lake.

Kevin William Czech was born on March 9, 1959 in St. Cloud to William and Marie (Walcheski) Czech. He graduated from Royalton High School and began working at St. Regis Papermill at the age of 18 and he ended his career there as a Millwright, after 27 years. He then held various jobs before his retirement in February of 2021. Kevin was a huge sports fan. He especially loved watching and attending football and baseball games. In his younger years, he traveled extensively. Kevin was a quiet person, yet very kind, genuine and was able to strike up a conversation with just about anyone. He enjoyed going for walks and being outdoors.

Survivors include his sisters and brother, Lynn (Craig) Solt of Rice, Carleen (Dave) Guck of Elk River and Lyle (Barbara) of Maple Grove; nieces and nephew, Amanda (Matt) Waldoch, Kyle Guck and Rachel Guck. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.