Kevin R. Burt, 74, Little Falls

August 3, 1949 - November 19, 2023

Kevin Burt passed away on November 19, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Celebration of Kevin’s life will be held on Friday, November 24 at 11:00 AM at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A time of gathering for family and friends will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the funeral home. The military honors will be provided by the Little Falls American Legion Post #46.

Kevin was born on August 3, 1949 in Little Falls, MN. He graduated from Little Falls High School in 1967 and immediately enlisted in the United States Army after graduation. He proudly served for three years and remained in the MN National Guard at Camp Ripley for 12 years.

He married Janet E. Popp of Little Falls on December 18, 1970 and they were blessed with three children, Chad, Ryan and Stephanie. The first 2 years of their marriage they lived in Alabama, Kevin attending school for aircraft mechanics. They returned to Little Falls where Kevin worked at T.O. Plastics, Monarch, Central MN Tool and AirBorn until his retirement in 2018.

Kevin is survived by his wife Janet, children Chad Burt (Marnie) of Las Cruces, NM, Ryan Burt (Shelly) of Kodiak, AK and Stephanie Burt of Little Falls. Grandchildren Ella and Elijah Burt, Austin Spaulding and Destiny (Tyler) Spaulding. Great grandchildren Landon and Grayson LeBlanc and Blaykley Wuellner.

His siblings Randy Burt, Trice (Marsh) Pearson, Sally Gammon, Stephanie (Ed) Strickland, Charlie (Sandy) Burt and in-laws Gloria (Mike) Sweeney, Marlys (Bruce) Dobis, Marlene (Manvel) Hopwood, Gwen (Dennis) Nagorski, Dale (Colleen) Popp, Nadine (Donnie) Jelinski and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by Don and Margaret Burt, Debbie Wydra (sister), Bryce Strickland (nephew), and Richard Gammon (brother-in-law), and in-laws Eugene and Regina Popp (parents-in-law), Warren Larson (brother-in-law), Dan Dobis (brother-in-law), Shawn Killeaney (nephew) and Mike Killeaney (nephew).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice on Kevin’s behalf.