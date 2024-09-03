Kevin Norbert John Rieland. 40, Becker

October 5, 1983 - August 31, 2024

Memorial services will be 11 AM Monday Sept. 9, 2024 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Kevin Rieland, 40 of Becker who died Saturday, August 31, 2024, at his home in Becker with his loving family by his side. James will officiate and burial will be at the Becker Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, Sept. 8 from 4-8PM and 1 hour prior to services on Monday at the funeral home in Becker.

Kevin was born October 5, 1983 in St. Cloud to Kevin & Linda (Friederichs) Rieland. He has lived in Becker his entire life. He married Kayla Behrens on June 6, 2015 in Big Lake. Kevin worked for Xcel Energy in Monticello and prior to that worked as a truck driver. He served on the Becker Fire Department for 20 years. Kevin enjoyed cars, especially his Buick, he was strong willed, helpful and had a great sense of humor. He was generous. He enjoyed 4 wheeling, camping, cutting wood, using the chain saw tools and cutting down trees, music, movies and quotes, one liners, character, cigars, fireworks, cooking and baking banana bread and monkey bread. Kevin loved people and especially spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Kayla, children, Ava and Kevin all of Becker; parents, Kevin (Mary) Rieland of Becker; Linda Rieland of Monticello; in-laws, Jeff & Pat Behrens of Brooklyn Park; Melanie (Raf) Zuniga of Monticello; Tiffanie (James) Cannon of Brooklyn Center; brother and sisters in law, Adam (Emily) Behrens of Coon Rapids; Kelsey (Mike) Butz of Big Lake; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents.

Special thank you to the Monticello Cancer Center for wonderful care provided to Kevin.