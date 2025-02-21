Kevin M. Gilyard, 77, St. Cloud

February 1, 1948 - February 18, 2025

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, March 15th, 2025 at Love of Christ Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Kevin Gilyard, age 77, who passed away Tuesday, February 18th, 2025 at his home. Pastor Joel Kosberg will officiate. Visitation will be at 11am, with a service at noon. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery this summer. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Kevin was born February 1, 1948, parents Abner and Marjorie Gilyard. He grew up in Sauk Rapids and honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force. Kevin married Carol Wolf on November 13, 1971 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. He received his Accounting Degree and worked in managing a business, and later as a Tax Preparer. Kevin was a member of Love of Christ Lutheran Church and a former member of the Sartell American Legion. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, softball, and in his school years played baseball, basketball, and football. Kevin was fair, honest, organized, and responsible. Though frugal, Kevin enjoyed the finer things in life; traveling around the US, visiting a new golf course, a from scratch home-made meal, a nice drive through the countryside, and quality conversation.

Survivors include his wife, Carol of St. Cloud; sons, Keith (Sally) of Belgrade, MT and Brian of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Flax and Roan; sister, Dierdre Anderson of Medina; mother-in-law, Irene Wolf of Sauk Rapids; sister-in-law, Sarah Behrend of Sauk Rapids; and many loved nieces and nephews. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law, Earl Wolf.