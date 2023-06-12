Kevin M. Blonigen, 61, Paynesville

May 10, 1962 - June 11, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 4:00 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Kevin M. Blonigen, age 61, who died Sunday from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

The visitation will be from 1:00-3:30 p.m., Thursday, in the St. Martin Parish Hall in St. Martin.

Kevin was born in St. Paul, MN to Pat and Dennis McIntire and was adopted by Gerald and Jackie Blonigen. He married Joan Olmscheid May 3, 1991, in St. Martin Catholic Church, St. Martin, MN.

Kevin worked for Tom Kraemer, Inc. and drove truck for Nicol Transit, LLC. He loved to work and learned to weld at an early age. He enjoyed hunting, trapping, lifting weights, riding his motorcycle and snowmobiles.

Survivors include his wife, Joan; sons, Trent and Travis; siblings, Angie (Dan) Benedict, Keith (Kerry) McIntire, Sheila (Jeff) Mork, Brady (Ashley) McIntire, Brian McIntire, Kelly (Andrew) Swartzentruber; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his adopted parents, Gerald and Jackie Blonigen; father-in-law, Stanley Olmscheid; great niece, Kendra Olmscheid.