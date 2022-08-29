Kevin J. Stueve, 61, Cold Spring

March 4, 1961 - August 28, 2022

attachment-Kevin Stueve loading...

A Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN for Kevin J. Stueve age 61, who died at his home of natural causes on Sunday, August 28. Burial will be in the St. Catherine Cemetery, Farming, MN.

There will be a visitation from 9:30 – 10:45 at the funeral home.

Kevin was born on March 4, 1961, in St. Cloud, MN to Albert and Margaret (Wiswell) Stueve. He served in the U.S. Army from 1980 – 1983 as a truck driver. Kevin married Julie Burg on August 26, 1999. He worked for Huls Trucking in St. Joseph. Kevin enjoyed caring for his lawn and gardening. He loved driving truck, snowmobiling, and especially his children and granddaughter.

He is survived by his children, Samantha (Jon) Golla, Kaitlin Stueve, Riley Stueve; siblings, Shirley Jacobs (Pat), Victor (Margaret), Diane Stueve; and granddaughter, Charlotte.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Julie; parents, and sister, Gail Stueve.