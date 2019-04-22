Kevin Henifin, 62, Long Prairie

September 13, 1956 - April 16, 2019

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the First Lutheran Church, Little Falls, MN for Kevin Henifin, age 62 of Long Prairie, MN who passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Saint Cloud Hospital. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Kevin was born on September 13, 1956 to Marvin and Betty (Dryer) Henifin in Oregon City, OR. He was raised in Coon Rapids, MN where he graduated from High School. He went on to attend Central Lakes College in Brainerd, MN where he trained to be a DNR firefighter. In the early 1980s he moved to Long Prairie, MN. He married Alice Blenker in 1999. Together they raised four children. Kevin enjoyed working for Larson Boats in Little Falls where he worked his way up to become the Warehouse Manager. When they closed, he moved on to become the Warehouse Manager for Falls Fabricating. Kevin loved spending time with his grandchildren EJ, Skyler, Kayden, Carson, and Onnaleigha. He was an avid hunter who also enjoyed fishing, horseshoes, darts and bowling.

Kevin will be dearly missed by his wife Alice, daughters Jamie (Eric) Landowski, Swanville, MN, Chantel (Kevin) Cash, Flensburg, MN, Jackie Panek, Elmdale, MN; his son James Panek, Long Prairie; brothers Keith (Debbie), North Branch, MN, and Kris (Michele), Little Falls and sister Karen (Dan) Czech, St Stephen, MN.

He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Edward and Mae Henifin, Victor and Ivy Dryer.