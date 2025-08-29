January 2, 1961 - August 26, 2025

A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. at the Trinity Cemetery in Long Prairie for Kevin Froh, age 64, of Sauk Centre, who passed away on August 26, 2025, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.

Kevin was born on January 2, 1961, to Roland and Hilda (Wiegers) Froh in Long Prairie. The family later moved to Melrose, where he spent much of his early life.

Kevin was a truck driver through and through, working for various employers in the area. He had a love for anything with a motor, especially old muscle cars and snowmobiles. Many of his favorite memories were made riding and adventuring on snowmobiles with his girlfriend, Diane. Kevin also deeply valued his circle of longtime friends and was especially proud of his grandchildren, who brought him much joy.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Diane Hens of Melrose; his children, Amanda (Nicholas) Jaeger of Little Falls and Jonathan Dulas of Eagle Bend; and his grandchildren, Grant Nelson, Caleb Skold, Kelsey Skold, Mikah Volkmuth, and Madison Dulas.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Hilda Froh, and his brother, Bruce Froh.