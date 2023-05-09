Kevin E. Fautsch, 46, St. Cloud

May 5, 1977 – May 8, 2023

attachment-Kevin Fautsch loading...

Kevin Fautsch passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 after a 3 year battle with colorectal cancer. Kevin was surrounded by his family at the St. Cloud Hospital as he completed his last race to the finish line in life.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM on Friday, May 19, 2023 at the Church of St. Joseph in St. Joseph Minnesota at with a visitation 1 hour prior to mass. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Waite Park next to his mother. In Kevin’s honor please be comfortable and wear jeans and a car or racing shirt to his services. Anyone who knows him well knows he was not a tie and white shirt kind of guy. If you have a classic car, please drive it that day so we can have one last car showing/cruise in his honor. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Kevin was born May 5, 1977 to his parents James and Phyllis Fautsch.

Kevin graduated from Apollo and St Cloud Tech. He worked different jobs from dynamite blasting to installing geothermal systems, but really enjoyed the last 14 years with Pilot and Flying J, driving fuel trucks. Averaging about 500 miles a day, he had a real passion for driving the interstate with his big rig.

Kevin’s love for cars, dirt bikes and racing started at a young age. He had a real love for hot rods and muscle cars especially the Pontiac GTO. Kevin enjoyed going to car shows, cruises and swap meets, really anything car related, especially the races at Norwalk with the Gasser Bros. His love for drag racing was always shared with his parents and good friend Dan. In addition to his love for cars he loved his family and friends especially his fiancé Tasha and goldendoodle Brooke. They enjoyed their time camping and driving down the country roads in the GTO with Brooke hanging out the window making people smile.

Kevin joins his mother, Phyllis in heaven. He leaves behind his fiancée, Tasha Tamm; father, James (Linda); brother, Jeff (Amy) and nieces, Joani and Jada. Kevin also leaves behind his aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his racing buddies whom he will miss dearly. Brooke, their goldendoodle, will miss all the kisses and car rides.

The family would like to thank Coborn Cancer Center, Oncologist Dr. Alkhatib, St. Joseph Police and Fire Department, St. Cloud Hospital ICU and Tasha’s family for their unconditional support.