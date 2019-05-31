Kevin Darrell Zanda, 40, Long Prairie

April 10, 1979 - May 29, 2019

A visitation will be from 2-6 pm on Thursday June 6, 2019 at the Williams Dingmann Stein Funeral Home in Long Prairie for Kevin Zanda, 40 of Long Prairie who passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND.

Kevin was born April 10, 1979 in St. Paul to Joan Zanda. He grew up in Long Prairie and graduated from Long Prairie High School. He worked on road construction for a while before moving to Alexandria to attend school. He earned an associate’s degree in physical science health and fitness. Kevin loved his son Trayton (Alexandria) and enjoyed spending time with him. He also loved spending time with family and friends. Playing sports, lifting weights, fishing, watching movies, playing video games and watching the Minnesota Vikings were some of his favorite activities.

Survivors include his son, Trayton and his “special” friend, Crickett Rice of Long Prairie; mother, Joan Kruzel and step dad, Larry Kruzel, his beloved dog, fur daughter, Bailey, sister, Kimberly (Shawn) Waldvogel of Melrose; brother, Levi Pray of Alexandria; nephews, Logan, Dawson and niece, Audrey Waldvogle.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Agnes Goligowski, and grandfather, Raymond Zanda.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred.