October 30, 1936 – February 22, 2026

A public visitation will be held for Kenneth William Theis from 4-7 pm on Friday, February 27, 2026, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN. Mr. Theis died on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at his home having attained the age of 89. Private burial of his urn will be in the St. Marcus Parish Cemetery at Clear Lake, MN.

Kenneth was born on October 30, 1936, the son of William and Elizabeth (Schreifels) Theis at Cold Spring, MN. On April 9, 1958, he married his wife Dorothy A. (Mayer) Theis. He was Honorably Discharged in July of 1962 after serving for six years with the Minnesota National Guard.

At the age of 13 Ken started working in the grocery business, dusting and stocking shelves at Piggly Wiggly on 6th Avenue South in St, Cloud. He worked there until the store closed in 1972. From 1973 – 1974 he left the grocery business and worked for a moving van company. He decided there had to be an easier way in life, and returned to the grocery business, working in various grocery stores in various departments working his way up the ladder till he retired from full time as a assistant manager for 20 plus years for Coborns in Clearwater, MN But continued to work part time for several more years. Ken always was a very hard worker who loved his job and loved the people. He will always be remembered for his willingness to help others, and always with a big smile.

Ken was a former member of the Foley and St. Marcus Knights of Columbus, until moving to Sartell in 2013. He was also a longtime member of the St. Marcus Ushers group.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, gardening and wood crafts

He is survived by his wife Dorothy of 67 years; four sons, David and Gary of St. Cloud, MN, Jeff of Clearwater, MN and Mark (Dawn) of Clear Lake; one daughter Cheryl Mason of St. Cloud, MN; 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild; his sister Georgianna Holthaus; sister in laws Jan Theis, Sharon Mayer; brother in law David Regouski; nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; his son Rodney; son-in-law, Jerry Mason, in law Lawrence and Olga (Mumm) Mayer, sister Mary Ann, brother Robert and infant brother Richard, brothers-in-laws, Aldus Dahl, George Houlthouse, and Louis, Kenneth and Del Roy Mayer.