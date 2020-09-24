Kenneth W. Coleman, 71, Cold Spring

January 11, 1949 - September 23, 2020

A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at River of Life Assembly of God Church, Cold Spring, for Ken Coleman, age 71, who died Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at River of Life, Cold Spring.

Ken was born in Duluth to Jack and Dorothy (Grew) Coleman. He married Cheryl Maristuen on December 21, 1968 in Denver, CO. Ken served in the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; children, Jennifer (Dee) Starkey, Jeff Coleman, and Ben (Jolyn) Coleman; grandchildren, Ryan, TJ, and Chase; sisters, Jackie (Glen) Tobritzhofer, and Julie (Mark) Greenseth.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard.