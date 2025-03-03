Kenneth L. Rakke, 61, Sauk Rapids

September 20, 1963 - March 2, 2025

Visitation will be 4- 8 p.m. Monday, March 10, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Kenneth L. Rakke, age 61, who passed away Sunday, March 2, 2025 at Rochester Methodist Hospital in Rochester. Rev. Dave Johnson will officiate the prayer service at 7 p.m. Burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Duelm at a later date.

Kenneth was born September 20, 1963 in Redwood Falls to Leslie and Ferne (Fossum) Rakke. He grew up in the Milaca area and lived in the Foley and Sauk Rapids for most of his life. Kenneth married Tami Crowe on October 26, 1991 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He was a bus driver for Metro Bus for 20 years and also spent time working as a truck driver. Kenneth enjoyed golfing and playing on his farming simulator. He was a gentle, loving, patient, quiet and wise man. Kenneth loved being on the river, time at the cabin going for pontoon rides and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 33 years, Tami of Sauk Rapids; son, Shane (Robyn) Rakke; grandchildren, Skylar, Dominic and Avery;

siblings, Linda McGowan, Randy (Sandra) Rakke, Ron (Toni) Rakke, Don Rakke; brothers-in-law, Todd (Robin) Crowe, Tim Crowe, Troy Crowe, Trent (Amanda) Crowe and Tyler Crowe; sisters-in-law, Tanya Young (Bryce Highum) and Trista (Chris) Peterson; mother-in-law, Louise Crowe; godparents, Lois and Dan Wilson.

He is preceded in death by his parents; father- in- law, Arthur Crowe; and sister, Cheryl Gave who died the same day within minutes of him.