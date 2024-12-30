Kenneth L. Murphy, 91, St. Cloud

July 17, 1933 - December 28, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Kenneth L. Murphy, age 91, of St. Cloud. Ken passed away peacefully Saturday, December 28, 2024 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in Waite Park with full military honors. Visitation will begin after 9 a.m. at the church on Saturday.

Ken was born July 17, 1933 in St. Wendel, MN to John and Nettie (Perry) Murphy. After graduating from high school, he served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. He married Luella Thyen on December 31, 1960 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. He worked for DeZurik’s until retirement in 1995. He was a member of VFW Granite Post 428, Waite Park American Legion Post 428, St. Cloud Eagles Aerie 622, Local Union 623 and St. Peter’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed playing baseball in his youth and was an avid Twins fan. He also enjoyed fishing and playing cards with his children and grandchildren.

Ken is survived by his children Jim (Lora) Murphy of Wales, WI, Steve (Charlotte) Murphy of St. Cloud, Terese (Steve) Schaefer of Moorhead, and Jenny (Dave) Nelson of Rice, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

Preceding Ken in death were his parents John and Nettie, Luella’s parents Leonard and Gertrude Thyen, wife Luella, 3 infant children Terrance, Thomas and Mary, siblings Jack (Mary) Murphy, Donald (Viola) Murphy, Janette (Joe) Connelly, and Terry Murphy, and brother-in-law Eugene (June) Thyen.

A special thank you to the staff and hospice at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center.